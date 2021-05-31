Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,460 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $22.35 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.