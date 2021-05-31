Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

