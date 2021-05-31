Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $51.49 on Monday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.