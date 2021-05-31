Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

