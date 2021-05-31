Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.21 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,556.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

