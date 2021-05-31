Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,740 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $93.27 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

