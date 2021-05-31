Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

