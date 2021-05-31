Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,946 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

NYSE H opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,199. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

