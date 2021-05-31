Contrasting The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 11 10 0 2.41 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $182.53, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.01%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 47.97% 7.54% 0.87% Washington Federal 23.76% 7.56% 0.81%

Volatility & Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.53 $7.52 billion $6.36 30.61 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.41 $173.44 million $2.00 16.67

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Washington Federal on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,162 branches and 8,900 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

