Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,646,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE:CCEP opened at $60.52 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.64.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.