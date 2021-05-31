Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $72.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $73.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

