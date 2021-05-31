Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,987 shares of company stock worth $5,055,441. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $101.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

