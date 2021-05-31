Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 65,781 Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 129,817 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ INZY opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $384.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.