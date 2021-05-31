Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,325 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

