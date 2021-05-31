Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $104,795,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

