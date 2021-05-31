Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 68,527 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 151.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.60 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,775 shares of company stock worth $189,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.