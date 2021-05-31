Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,509 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Preferred Bank worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFBC stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

