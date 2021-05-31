Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 56,068 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 715.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Ameresco worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

NYSE AMRC opened at $53.76 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,761,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

