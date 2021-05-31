Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.93. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

