ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 165,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

ESSA opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

