Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

