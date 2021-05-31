Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $74.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

