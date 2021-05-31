BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 184,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.90 on Monday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

