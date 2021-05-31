The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,427 shares of company stock worth $8,068,606. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

