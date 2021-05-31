The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $42.11 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

