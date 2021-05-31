The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.57 Million Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

