Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,642,288.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294.

SNAP opened at $62.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

