Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $4,262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

