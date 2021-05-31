The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

