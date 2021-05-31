Reviewing Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eastern Bankshares and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.57%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 7.07 $22.74 million $0.59 37.97 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.03 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats WCF Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

