Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,635 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of VSE worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair started coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 1.55. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

