Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,826 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.35% of SITE Centers worth $26,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.50 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.