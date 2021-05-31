Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 250,336 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $27,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $85,157,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after purchasing an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

