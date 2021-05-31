Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 111,886 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 111,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.48% of Interface worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $964.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $16.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

