Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $106.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.10 million. Exponent posted sales of $87.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $417.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

