Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,000 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $34.91 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

