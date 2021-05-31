SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.03% from the company’s previous close.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $659.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

