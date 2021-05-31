Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.35 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

