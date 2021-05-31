Martin F. Jackson Sells 100,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Select Medical stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Select Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

