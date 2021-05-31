Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.26 Million Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SID. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.