Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.26 Million Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $28,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SID. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

