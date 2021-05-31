Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $162.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $163.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

