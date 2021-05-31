Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Chegg worth $28,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $15,138,983. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

