Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,770,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $39,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,357 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFN opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

