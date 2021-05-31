NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 729,853 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

NXE opened at $4.64 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.12.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.