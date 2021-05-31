Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $110,000 Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.