Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 634 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Impinj were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Impinj by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Impinj by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of PI stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

