4,744 Shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

