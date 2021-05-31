Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 662,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VXRT opened at $6.62 on Monday. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $809.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

