Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,793 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,885,000 after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

