Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $44.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

